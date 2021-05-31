National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.56.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$88.99 and a 1-year high of C$126.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$119.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$677,114.03. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

