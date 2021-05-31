National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.54.

Shares of TSE CWB traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.09. 130,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,432. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 12.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4765142 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

