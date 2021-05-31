National Bank Financial Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.48.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$77.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$57.44 and a 1 year high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

