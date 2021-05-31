National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

