National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$97.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

National Bank of Canada stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,387. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.02. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

