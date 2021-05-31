National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.70.

Shares of NA traded up C$0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$95.00. The company had a trading volume of 810,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,832. The firm has a market cap of C$31.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$89.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.54. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$59.34 and a 12 month high of C$98.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

