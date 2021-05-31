National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$95.30.

TSE NA traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$94.86. 494,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.54. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$59.34 and a one year high of C$98.03.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

