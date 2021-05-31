National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$97.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$94.50 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cormark raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.30.

TSE NA traded up C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$94.86. 494,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$59.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$98.03.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

