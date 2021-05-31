National Bank of Canada’s (NA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$98.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$94.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.30.

NA traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 494,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,380. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$59.34 and a 1 year high of C$98.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.54. The stock has a market cap of C$31.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

