National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902,030 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 7.29% of National CineMedia worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter worth $151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 211,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $186,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,030,718 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,793 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $391.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.