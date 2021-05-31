Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 8,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHTC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Health Trends in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.