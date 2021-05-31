NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 263 ($3.44).

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NWG stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £23.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 177.08. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought a total of 95,234 shares of company stock worth $274,415 in the last quarter.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

