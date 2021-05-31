Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $20.84 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.84 million and approximately $213,661.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001033 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00057689 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048292 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,672,233 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.