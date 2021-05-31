Neblio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $983,990.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $25.56 million and approximately $983,990.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00035629 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,914,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,526,246 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.