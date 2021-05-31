Nelson Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $176.68. 1,439,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.40 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

