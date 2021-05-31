Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,248. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.