Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,520. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a 200 day moving average of $224.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

