Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after purchasing an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.54. 7,044,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

