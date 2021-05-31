Nelson Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Masco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 60,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,988. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAS. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.