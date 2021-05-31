Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,530,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.