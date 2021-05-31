Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 5,706 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.88. 7,318,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

