Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day moving average is $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

