Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.59.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $96.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

