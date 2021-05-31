New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 36,840,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 25,540,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 349,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 68,118 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

