Newscrypto Achieves Market Cap of $141.61 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $141.61 million and $13.03 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

