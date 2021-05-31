Newscrypto (NWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.61 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $141.61 million and $13.03 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

