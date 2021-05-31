Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Shares of Nexity SA (OTCMKTS:NXYAF) dropped 17.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

About Nexity (OTCMKTS:NXYAF)

Nexity SA operates as a real estate company in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Individual Clients Division, Commercial Clients Division, and Other Activities segments. It develops new homes and subdivisions; and new or refurbished office buildings, high-rises, business parks, logistics facilities, retail property, and hotels.

