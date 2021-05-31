NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,955 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.12% of NextEra Energy worth $181,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.22. 621,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $26,384,747. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

