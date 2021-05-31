NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,860,852 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.7% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 29,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,083. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

