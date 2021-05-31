NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 164.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

