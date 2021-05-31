NFT Index 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15,091.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $15,091.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $787.84 or 0.02145854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00083335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $380.55 or 0.01036508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.09681330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00091472 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

