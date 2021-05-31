NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, NFT has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $155,736.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

