NFTX (NFTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $713,895.00

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, NFTX has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market cap of $29.84 million and $713,895.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $63.56 or 0.00168518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00019510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.15 or 0.01023781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.68 or 0.09617891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00091833 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.