Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $86,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,503,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,398.20 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,316.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3,207.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

