Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $24.35 on Monday. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $718,510.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

