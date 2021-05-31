NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the April 29th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98. NN Group has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.68.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 8.33%.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.