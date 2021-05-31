Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $676.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.41 or 0.00117770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.23 or 0.01026983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.26 or 0.09582896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00091508 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars.

