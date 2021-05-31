noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Capitalization Achieves $40,737.40

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. noob.finance has a market cap of $40,737.40 and approximately $42.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, noob.finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One noob.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004947 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00062295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00306967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00193606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.29 or 0.00983647 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance . noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance

Buying and Selling noob.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

