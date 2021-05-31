Nord Finance (NORD) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $512,865.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00008517 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00062060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00310542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00194452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00994641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,872 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

