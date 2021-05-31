Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $221.69 on Monday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $223.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $6,011,630. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

