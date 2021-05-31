Northcoast Research Weighs in on EnerSys’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnerSys in a research note issued on Friday, May 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $94.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.