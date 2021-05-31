Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.73.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,826 shares of company stock worth $4,571,780. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.87. 575,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $378.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

