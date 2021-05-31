Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.45 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

