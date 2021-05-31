NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NPSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NSK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NPSKY remained flat at $$18.31 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. NSK has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.33 and a beta of 1.10.

NSK Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

