Nucor Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of NUE opened at $102.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

