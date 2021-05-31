Nuggets Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $7,713.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00306494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00194567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.69 or 0.00971730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00033025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.