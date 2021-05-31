Numis Securities Reaffirms Add Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WJG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Watkin Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,390,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,148. The firm has a market cap of £576.37 million and a P/E ratio of 28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 202.94. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

