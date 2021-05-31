Nyerium (NYEX) Hits Market Cap of $87,281.25

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Nyerium has traded up 122.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $87,281.25 and $205.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,940,695 coins and its circulating supply is 33,056,068 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.