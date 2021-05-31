Oasis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.06 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 50% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $117.90 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

