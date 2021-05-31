Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF opened at $27.01 on Monday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

