Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001597 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $255.55 million and $28.52 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 434,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

